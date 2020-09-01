ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Forterra worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRTA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Forterra by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forterra by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forterra alerts:

FRTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Forterra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Forterra Inc has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $19.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 2.62.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $426.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million. Forterra had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forterra Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.