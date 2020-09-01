ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 37.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 0.74. Simply Good Foods Co has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

