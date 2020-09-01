ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Op Bancorp worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPBK. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Op Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Op Bancorp by 108.4% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 42.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07. Op Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Op Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

In other Op Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi bought 9,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $58,837.39. Also, Director Myung Park sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $129,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 162,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,053.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,245 shares of company stock worth $398,959.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

