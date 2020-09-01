ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $530.22 million, a P/E ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 6.26. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $75.71.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 7.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, EVP James Loerop sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $43,726.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

