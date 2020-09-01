ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Pfenex worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 112.2% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after buying an additional 690,166 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfenex by 278.4% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Pfenex by 12.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,036,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after purchasing an additional 326,783 shares in the last quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfenex in the first quarter valued at $2,325,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfenex by 243.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 318,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 226,071 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pfenex from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Pfenex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair lowered Pfenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JMP Securities lowered Pfenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Pfenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. Pfenex Inc has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

Pfenex Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

