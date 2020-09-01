ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 131,298 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ZIOPHARM Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 924,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 93,491 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 4.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 258,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 630.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 23,325 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 67,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Laidlaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.61.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

