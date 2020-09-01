ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 45.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFBI opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $169.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Premier Financial Bancorp Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

