ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 73.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 23.7% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 218,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 41,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 87.1% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 130,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 60,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Huttle III sold 80,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,244,000.00. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $609.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $26.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

