ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New $421,000 Investment in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 261.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 2,053.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 103.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 98.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. Rite Aid Co. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $23.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.33 million, a P/E ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.34. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rite Aid from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Rite Aid from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

