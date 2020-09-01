ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $417,000 in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Koppers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 10.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after buying an additional 164,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 22.2% during the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 609,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 110,728 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 33.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 120,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 325.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 428,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 327,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KOP opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.02.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Koppers had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 48.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

