ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAFD. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 49.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,103,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 219.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after acquiring an additional 384,113 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,812,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2,168.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 268,842 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 27.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,256,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,712,000 after acquiring an additional 268,612 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall H. Talbot acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $122,748.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,447.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 7,378 shares of company stock valued at $171,336 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WAFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Washington Federal from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. Washington Federal Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

