ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,404 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 82.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,909,000 after buying an additional 495,681 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 35,583 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in OneMain by 363.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in OneMain by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 98,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 54,179 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.