ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 7,660 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after buying an additional 44,984 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 2nd quarter worth $2,082,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 54.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

