ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Harvard Bioscience worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 6.5% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 115,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 70.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Harvard Bioscience from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, Director Alan I. Edrick acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBIO opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $131.24 million, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 7.74%.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

