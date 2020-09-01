ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 55,309 Shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,309 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,019,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,734,000 after purchasing an additional 899,738 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,809,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,879,000 after acquiring an additional 289,023 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 2,002.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,387,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 962,730 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 700,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPC opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $646.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Tutor Perini Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. Research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,008,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,614,048.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $357,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPC. TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

