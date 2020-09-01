ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $392,000 in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 112,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of CymaBay Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a current ratio of 18.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $7.09.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CBAY. Oppenheimer began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

