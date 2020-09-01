ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $393,000 in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 231.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 354,523 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $3,528,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth $1,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 616.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 138,666 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth $1,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Francisco Leon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.00. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,050 shares of company stock worth $122,627 in the last 90 days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. Provention Bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRVB. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Provention Bio Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

