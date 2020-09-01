ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after acquiring an additional 69,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 52,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 10.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

