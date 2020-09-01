Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 67.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 24.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

In related news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $2,274,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 892,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,060,971.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SANM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of SANM opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. Sanmina Corp has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.