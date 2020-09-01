ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $356,000 Stock Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Mitek Systems worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $112,654.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,034.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $525.19 million, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $13.13.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.39 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 6.37%. Analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MITK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.