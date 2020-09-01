ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,395,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after buying an additional 1,245,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 183,081 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 712,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,746,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 253,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 106,837 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

BCRX stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $700.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.77. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.65% and a negative return on equity of 603.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

