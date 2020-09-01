ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 36.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in SkyWest by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in SkyWest by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 26.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in SkyWest by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 94.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.