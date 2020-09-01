ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XFOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 9,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $86,198.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 16,232 shares of company stock worth $141,392 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

