ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 17,071 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Forestar Group worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,411 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James Douglas Allen purchased 5,200 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $74,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,932. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Forestar Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Forestar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

NYSE FOR opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

