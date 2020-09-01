ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $456,000 in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 102.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVBF. ValuEngine cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

