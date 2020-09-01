ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SENEA. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 13.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the second quarter worth $120,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 18.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 43.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SENEA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Seneca Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.57. Seneca Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.17%.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

