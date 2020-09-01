Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 774,602 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 1,109.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.20% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $113,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQD. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,738,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,251,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,604,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,309,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 330.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,742 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 214.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,653,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 354.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,534,000 after acquiring an additional 956,941 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $135.60 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.95 and a 52 week high of $139.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.97 and a 200 day moving average of $131.03.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

