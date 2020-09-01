Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,704,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216,946 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $113,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,256,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,966,000 after buying an additional 1,805,571 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,729,000 after buying an additional 244,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,452,000 after buying an additional 150,107 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,255,000 after buying an additional 6,571,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,106,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,267,000 after buying an additional 317,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

