Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $115.09 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,665,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,551,105 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.51% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $115,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,035 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,116,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,681,000 after buying an additional 10,614,347 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $380,992,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,806,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,986,000 after buying an additional 686,379 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,465,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,196,000 after buying an additional 14,807,329 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.16.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.58 and a beta of 1.25. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

