Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 70,507 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 70,507 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.01% of Teledyne Technologies worth $115,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 129.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 266.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,965,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total transaction of $485,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TDY opened at $313.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.61 and its 200 day moving average is $323.34.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

