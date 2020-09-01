Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,182 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.45% of Graco worth $115,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graco by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $58.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $10,005,810.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,717,110.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,589,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470,229 shares of company stock worth $25,979,760. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

