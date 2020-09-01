Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,429,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Alliant Energy worth $116,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,844,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 78,222.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 265,956 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,688,000 after buying an additional 134,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

NYSE:LNT opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

