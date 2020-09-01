Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 103,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.11% of United Rentals worth $118,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2,270.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $66,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 192.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 456.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.73.

NYSE URI opened at $177.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $186.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

