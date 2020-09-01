Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 455,788 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,675,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 455,788 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.93% of Toll Brothers worth $119,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Strs Ohio raised its position in Toll Brothers by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Toll Brothers by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 102,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Toll Brothers by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $1,435,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,033.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 332,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,668,740. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.53.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

