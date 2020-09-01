IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,808 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.02% of IDEX worth $121,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 25.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $180.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.08. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $181.25.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $16,855,059.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,312,155.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $350,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 740 shares in the company, valued at $133,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,646 shares of company stock valued at $19,098,583. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Oppenheimer began coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

