Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,719 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,719 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Evergy worth $119,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 220.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 393.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy stock opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVRG. ValuEngine cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

