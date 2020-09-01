Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,143,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.00% of J M Smucker worth $120,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 781.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 153.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.45.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,057 shares of company stock worth $1,096,433 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $120.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.35 and its 200 day moving average is $110.51. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

