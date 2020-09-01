CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,696,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of CBRE Group worth $121,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 246,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 54,830 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 778,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,043,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,776,447.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,027,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,861,755.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,254. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Shares of CBRE opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.