Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 857.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161,917 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.74% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 324.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 62.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

