Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 104,331 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,331 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of Tyler Technologies worth $121,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 13,800 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $5,217,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 181,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,668,245.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,132 shares of company stock valued at $16,664,765. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $345.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $245.00 and a one year high of $382.92. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.92.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

