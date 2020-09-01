Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock Position Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,152 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 523.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 327.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 42.8% during the second quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 54.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.45.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $217.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $255.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.