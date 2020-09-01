Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.07.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $7,370,625.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,967,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 135,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,345,876. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day moving average is $84.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

