Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in argenx were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 3,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on argenx from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on argenx from $192.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on argenx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.11.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $231.27 on Tuesday. argenx SE – has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $272.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.43.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

