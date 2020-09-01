Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 57,393 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,393 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $12,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 80.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 194.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,390,000 after acquiring an additional 761,030 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at $28,451,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Perrigo by 255.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 642,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 461,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at $19,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.01 per share, with a total value of $149,912.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 8,202 shares in the company, valued at $434,788.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

NYSE PRGO opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92. Perrigo Company PLC has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

