Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,976.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $176.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.20. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.06.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.