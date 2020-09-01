Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,542 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 30.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,772,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,310,000 after buying an additional 416,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,185,000 after purchasing an additional 290,390 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 505,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after buying an additional 199,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,436,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,963,000 after buying an additional 145,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWM. TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

SWM stock opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.30. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

