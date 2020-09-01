Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Private Vista LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $175.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.11. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.88.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,030. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

