Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,167 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,167 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 53,022 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,569 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

SCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Securities upgraded Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

SCM opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $159.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.30%.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $277,600 over the last ninety days. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stellus Capital Investment Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.