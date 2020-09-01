Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,617,000 after buying an additional 244,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,062,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,660,000 after buying an additional 93,365 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,750,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,861,000 after buying an additional 88,070 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,570,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.62.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.20. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.