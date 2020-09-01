Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 15.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE K opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,738 shares in the company, valued at $327,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 2,727 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,201.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,064,625. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.